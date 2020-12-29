Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.20.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 2,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $158,865 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 375.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.72. 2,864,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $50.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

