Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CROX. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crocs from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crocs from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CROX stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,668. Crocs has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,703,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $535,995.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 164,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,366.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,658 in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth $1,859,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,824,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Crocs by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after buying an additional 94,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

