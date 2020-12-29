CWV Chain Tops 1-Day Volume of $11,218.00 (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded up 49.7% against the US dollar. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $8.24 million and approximately $11,218.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CWV Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00027514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00141128 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00204634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.40 or 0.00602048 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.00325105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019149 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00055441 BTC.

CWV Chain Token Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

CWV Chain Token Trading

CWV Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

