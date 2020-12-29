Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANIOY remained flat at $$5.47 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.70. Acerinox has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Acerinox had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acerinox will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

