Playgroundz (IOG) Market Capitalization Achieves $826,941.86

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $826,941.86 and approximately $2,722.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz Token Trading

Playgroundz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

