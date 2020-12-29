$0.65 EPS Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $1.63. MercadoLibre reported earnings per share of ($1.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.96) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,277.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,645 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,009,000 after purchasing an additional 177,387 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,010,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,618,000 after purchasing an additional 430,617 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,248,000 after purchasing an additional 121,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $13.26 on Tuesday, reaching $1,676.98. 20,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,008. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $1,735.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,522.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,209.23. The stock has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10,480.47 and a beta of 1.66.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.