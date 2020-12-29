SnowGem (XSG) Price Down 13.2% This Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000944 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000768 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 191% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

