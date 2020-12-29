$494.00 Million in Sales Expected for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to announce sales of $494.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $494.90 million and the lowest is $493.10 million. La-Z-Boy posted sales of $475.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $459.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.90 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%.

LZB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE LZB traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,592. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,746,255.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsay A. Barnes sold 19,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $763,765.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,565 shares of company stock worth $13,696,745. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 69.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after buying an additional 244,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 126.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after buying an additional 179,340 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 338,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 169,071 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 308.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 155,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 117,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 39.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 94,294 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

