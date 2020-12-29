-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Metacrine’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Metacrine will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.36) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Metacrine.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.00).

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTCR. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metacrine in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Metacrine in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 27.04 and a current ratio of 27.04. Metacrine has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the third quarter worth $260,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the third quarter worth $10,593,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the third quarter worth $119,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the third quarter worth $31,273,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the third quarter worth $906,000. Institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.

