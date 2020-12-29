Veros Hits Market Capitalization of $327,888.70 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Veros token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000993 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. During the last week, Veros has traded 44.8% higher against the US dollar. Veros has a total market cap of $327,888.70 and $10,499.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00026642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00141687 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00205445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.91 or 0.00601764 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00325922 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00055708 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. Veros’ official website is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

