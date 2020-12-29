Nexty Price Up 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. Nexty has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $1,397.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexty coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexty has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00026642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00141687 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00205445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.91 or 0.00601764 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00325922 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00055708 BTC.

Nexty Coin Profile

Nexty launched on April 9th, 2019. Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. The official website for Nexty is nexty.io . Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/nextyplatform

Nexty Coin Trading

Nexty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

