Edgeless Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeless has a market cap of $415,369.70 and $674.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00042946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00285886 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00016178 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00028422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.21 or 0.02096993 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

EDG is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

