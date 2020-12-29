First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to report sales of $26.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.80 million and the highest is $27.00 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $25.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $101.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.50 million to $102.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $104.80 million, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $108.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $26.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.43 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBIZ shares. ValuEngine raised First Business Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on First Business Financial Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

FBIZ stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,928. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $155.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 762,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,889,000 after buying an additional 38,797 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 369.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

