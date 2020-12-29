WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) PT Raised to $6.00 at Northland Securities

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WETF traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.31. 42,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $790.03 million, a P/E ratio of -48.27, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 904,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.