$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HTHT shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 158,991 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 386,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 31,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,082 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 116,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 60,466 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.70. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $53.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

