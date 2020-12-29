Ubiq Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $13,046.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.