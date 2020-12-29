Dollars (USDX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $261,540.00

Dollars (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Dollars token can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00004188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dollars has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. Dollars has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $261,540.00 worth of Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00026688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00141323 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00204917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.97 or 0.00600336 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00324705 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00055254 BTC.

Dollars’ total supply is 2,646,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,627,956 tokens. The official website for Dollars is www.dollarprotocol.com

