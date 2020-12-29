Blocknet Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $14,630.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $14.67 million and approximately $14,630.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00007350 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000851 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Blocknet

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,397,799 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.