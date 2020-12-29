Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $129.47 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. 13,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,029. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $875.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,304,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,987,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

