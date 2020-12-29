Analysts Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.24. Heartland Express posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $162.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTLD. BidaskClub cut Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ HTLD remained flat at $$18.04 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,095. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72.

In related news, Director James G. Pratt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,959,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,052,000 after purchasing an additional 375,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,634,000 after buying an additional 94,585 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,211,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,532,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 12.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 685,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after buying an additional 76,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 60.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after buying an additional 215,172 shares during the period. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

