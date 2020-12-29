Swerve (SWRV) Price Tops $0.38

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. Swerve has a market cap of $3.58 million and $2.18 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001397 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00026610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00140528 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00203765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.09 or 0.00597486 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00322800 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019035 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00055020 BTC.

Swerve Token Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 11,036,195 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,434,489 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Swerve Token Trading

Swerve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

