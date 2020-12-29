nOS (NOS) Hits Market Cap of $5.28 Million

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS token can now be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get nOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00026610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00140528 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00203765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.09 or 0.00597486 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00322800 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019035 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00055020 BTC.

nOS Token Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NOSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.