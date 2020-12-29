Social Send Reaches Market Cap of $618,572.99 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Social Send has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Social Send has a total market cap of $618,572.99 and approximately $7.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00023788 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001242 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002121 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

