HashBX (HBX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Million

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded up 23.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $30.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Bitibu. Over the last week, HashBX has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

HashBX Coin Profile

HashBX is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge

HashBX Coin Trading

HashBX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Bitibu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

