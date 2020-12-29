$378.63 Million in Sales Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to post $378.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $392.40 million and the lowest is $366.71 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $332.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.71 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBA. BidaskClub raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James set a $75.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $303,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $417,670.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,771.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,821 shares of company stock worth $892,064. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.9% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,578,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,031,000 after buying an additional 297,152 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,565,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,251,000 after purchasing an additional 56,883 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,371,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,859,000 after purchasing an additional 132,777 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,384,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 45,111 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,094,000 after purchasing an additional 183,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.19. The stock had a trading volume of 51,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $78.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.17%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.