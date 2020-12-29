Brokerages Anticipate RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report $316.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $315.00 million and the highest is $321.94 million. RingCentral reported sales of $252.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Northland Securities upped their price target on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.77.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total value of $149,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.75, for a total value of $2,847,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,460,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,529 shares of company stock worth $76,746,331. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 54.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in RingCentral by 211.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $384.68. 26,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,209. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.64. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $405.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

