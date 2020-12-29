UGAS Price Down 35.4% Over Last Week (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $674,959.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS token can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00042457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.98 or 0.00283488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00028302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.44 or 0.02078668 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UGASUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.