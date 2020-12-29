Humanscape Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, DigiFinex and Bilaxy. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $44,705.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00026537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00139913 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00202873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.92 or 0.00596310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00323045 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019011 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00055119 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DigiFinex and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

