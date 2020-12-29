Bitcoiin (B2G) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Bitcoiin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoiin has a market cap of $42,981.09 and $163.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, CoinBene and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $730.02 or 0.02688422 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00020887 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin Profile

B2G is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin's total supply is 59,178,452 coins and its circulating supply is 52,761,896 coins. Bitcoiin's official website is bitcoiin.com/en . The official message board for Bitcoiin is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoiin

Bitcoiin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, CoinBene and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

