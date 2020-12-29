Brokerages Expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Quanta Services reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. DA Davidson lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.48. 15,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.10. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.