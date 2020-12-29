Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,296. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $331.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVXL shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.