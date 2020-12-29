Analysts Expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Clear Channel Outdoor reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $447.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.76 million.

CCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,010,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,226 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,859,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 251,268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,991,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 114,568 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. 26,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,397. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.