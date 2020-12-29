DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $116.51

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $116.51 and last traded at $116.09, with a volume of 10054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.60. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 143.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 49,913 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in DaVita by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 27,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in DaVita by 13.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Company Profile (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

