Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 118.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLDT. BidaskClub cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $11.12. 6,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,408. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $522.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.08. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $18.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Earnings History and Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

