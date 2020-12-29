Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments."

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE ACRE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.92. 10,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,920. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $398.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $17.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 245.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

