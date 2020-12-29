Casino Betting Coin (CBC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.95 Million

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Casino Betting Coin has a total market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $81,002.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casino Betting Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00042396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00285620 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00016098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00028332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $564.02 or 0.02096376 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Profile

CBC is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 tokens. Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin . The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com

Casino Betting Coin Token Trading

Casino Betting Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casino Betting Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casino Betting Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

