Analysts Expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will post $78.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.93 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $89.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $311.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.50 million to $312.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $327.51 million, with estimates ranging from $327.30 million to $327.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $77.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.37 million.

CECE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

CECO Environmental stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $235.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director David B. Liner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $33,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,594.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 88.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 225,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

