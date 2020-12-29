Netbox Coin Market Capitalization Tops $2.10 Million (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, P2PB2B and STEX. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $79,241.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00049825 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 72.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00199800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00501286 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000150 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000494 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 609.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019623 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 77,161,198 coins and its circulating supply is 76,833,180 coins. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

Netbox Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

