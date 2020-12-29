CryptoFranc Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One CryptoFranc token can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00004205 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinExchange, IDEX and Bitfinex. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and $55,459.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00042396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00285620 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00016098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00028332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.02 or 0.02096376 BTC.

CryptoFranc is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 4,726,000 tokens. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens . The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch

CryptoFranc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bitfinex, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

