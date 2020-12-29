Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020


Equities research analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to report earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.82). Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.47) to ($2.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01).

AXSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,979. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $109.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

