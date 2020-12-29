Brokerages Expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) to post ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.36). Syndax Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.09% and a negative net margin of 4,155.11%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNDX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.47. 13,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.39. The company has a market cap of $959.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $344,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,177.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $2,031,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,654.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,702 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 358,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,230,000 after purchasing an additional 353,812 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,688.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 421,773 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.