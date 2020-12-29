Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVCN. Zacks Investment Research cut Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.

NVCN stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $8.65.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Neovasc by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the 2nd quarter worth $776,000. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

