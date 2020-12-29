Pirate Chain Hits Market Cap of $32.45 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $32.45 million and approximately $422,497.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000698 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00026684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00141196 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00204733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.44 or 0.00601313 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.53 or 0.00326012 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019390 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00055574 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain’s genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 173,140,983 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

