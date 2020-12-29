Stelco (TSE:STLC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.95

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$22.95 and last traded at C$22.77, with a volume of 117520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Stelco in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Stelco from C$12.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CSFB increased their target price on Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stelco from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Get Stelco alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.