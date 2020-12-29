BitGreen (BITG) Trading 3.1% Lower This Week

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, STEX, Sistemkoin and CryptoBridge. BitGreen has a market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $36,311.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitGreen has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013392 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001657 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009236 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008344 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, STEX, CryptoBridge and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

