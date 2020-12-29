TitanSwap (TITAN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.15 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One TitanSwap token can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00002431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $34.89 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00042803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00287296 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00016088 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00028480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.50 or 0.02111710 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TITAN is a token. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

TitanSwap Token Trading

TitanSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

