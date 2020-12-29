Zacks: Analysts Expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.87). The Boeing posted earnings of ($2.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year earnings of ($8.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.20) to ($8.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. UBS Group raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.28.

The Boeing stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.95. 449,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,049,668. The stock has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.39. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 194,537 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $35,659,000 after purchasing an additional 46,073 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

