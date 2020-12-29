Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to Post $2.83 EPS

Brokerages expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.63 and the highest is $3.11. Waters posted earnings of $3.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $8.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.56 to $9.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.15 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.23.

In other news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $3,878,128.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,098 shares of company stock worth $5,630,343. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,317,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,510,000 after purchasing an additional 753,835 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $62,130,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,973,000 after purchasing an additional 201,355 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 5,849.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,593,000 after purchasing an additional 155,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 230.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 152,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,795,000 after purchasing an additional 106,234 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $246.24. 2,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,072. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.95 and a 200 day moving average of $213.02.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

