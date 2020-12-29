Minter Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $17,296.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar. Minter Network has a market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $17,296.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00027066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00142158 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00206127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.74 or 0.00602316 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007652 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00325087 BTC.

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,418,242,678 coins and its circulating supply is 3,213,033,111 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

