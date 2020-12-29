Ren Trading Up 30% This Week (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Ren has a total market capitalization of $331.13 million and approximately $186.08 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001394 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global, DDEX, Tidex and OKEx. During the last week, Ren has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00043221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00290728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00016049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00028555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $572.37 or 0.02131466 BTC.

About Ren

Ren is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,532,525 tokens. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network, UEX, Huobi Global, OKEx, DDEX, Binance and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

